Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a $93.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

