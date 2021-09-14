Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.