Creative Planning Invests $191,000 in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Creative Planning owned 0.56% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 2,054.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,915 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

ASEA stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

