Creative Planning Sells 414 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.