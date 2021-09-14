Creative Planning Sells 51,874 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,874 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRNE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.