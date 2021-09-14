Creative Planning Takes $212,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

