Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 48,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

