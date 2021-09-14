Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 352 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $1,921,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

YETI stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

