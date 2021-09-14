Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.75.

CCI opened at $189.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.92. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $173,937,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

