Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.
Shares of CCK opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.
In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
