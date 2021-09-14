Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of CCK opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

