Crust Shadow 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $985.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.10 million and $985.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00145161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.80 or 0.00817948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

