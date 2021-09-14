CryptoSoul Achieves Market Capitalization of $603,368.88 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $603,368.88 and $1,362.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.00622069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.