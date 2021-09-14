Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.