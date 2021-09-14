Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

