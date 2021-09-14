Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 574 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,163,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 272,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,774. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.37.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

