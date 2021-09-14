Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $18.33 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $907.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $904.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

