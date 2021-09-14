Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 54,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. 12,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.