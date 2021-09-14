Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.93 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. 48,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

