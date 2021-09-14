Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 210 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

