cVault.finance Price Tops $13,501.79 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13,501.79 or 0.28706110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $135.02 million and $245,096.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00814027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043983 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.