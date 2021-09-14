Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.14 ($107.23).

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of DAI traded up €0.64 ($0.75) on Monday, reaching €69.14 ($81.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €72.75 and a 200-day moving average of €74.06.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

