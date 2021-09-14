Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

