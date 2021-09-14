Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.