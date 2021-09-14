Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avient by 29.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

