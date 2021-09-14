Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohu by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

