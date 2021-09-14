Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,932 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of ESI opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

