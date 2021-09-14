Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dana by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth $12,584,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.