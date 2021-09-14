Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $40.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,376,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

