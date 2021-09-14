Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 98.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,232. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

