Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 12,276 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,266 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

