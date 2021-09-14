Davidson Investment Advisors Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 128,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

