Davidson Investment Advisors Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 620,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The company has a market capitalization of $238.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.58.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

