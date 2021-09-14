Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of Steven Madden worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 130.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.