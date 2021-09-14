Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 4,593 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.66. 38,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,970. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

