Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 846 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

