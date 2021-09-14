DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $487,011.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $20.52 million and $487,011.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00078808 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00123019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00172180 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

