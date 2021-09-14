Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.