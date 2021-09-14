Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXLG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.