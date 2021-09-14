Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 1.3%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54). 27,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 85,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.07. The company has a market cap of £70.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.41.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

