Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,350” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,415.40 ($18.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,450.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,374.17.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

