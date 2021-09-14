Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,350” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,415.40 ($18.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,450.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,374.17.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

