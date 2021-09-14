Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
