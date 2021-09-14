Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

