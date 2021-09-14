dForce Market Capitalization Achieves $26.64 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $26.64 million and $32.90 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00145405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043376 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

