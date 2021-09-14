Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS DLGNF remained flat at $$80.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $317.76 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.72%.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

