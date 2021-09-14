Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.22 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

