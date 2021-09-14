Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $55.32 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $3,943.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $55.32 or 0.00118111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

