DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

DISH opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.