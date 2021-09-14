DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up approximately 1.0% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 44,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

