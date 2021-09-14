DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $41.25

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $42.49. DMC Global shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 2,703 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $13,892,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

