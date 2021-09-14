DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $41.25

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $42.49. DMC Global shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 2,703 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $13,892,000.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
