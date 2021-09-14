Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post sales of $26.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $27.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

DCBO stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 58,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.31. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Docebo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Docebo by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

