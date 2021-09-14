DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

