Dolores D. Dudiak Sells 3,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FHI traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 329,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.74.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $108,386,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after buying an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.